Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.50 expecting ENZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 124.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Enzo Biochem initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enzo Biochem, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enzo Biochem was filed on February 4, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 4, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enzo Biochem (ENZ) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.50. The current price Enzo Biochem (ENZ) is trading at is $2.45, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
