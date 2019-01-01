ñol

Entegris
(NASDAQ:ENTG)
112.86
4.78[4.42%]
At close: May 27
112.86
00
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low109.73 - 113.39
52 Week High/Low99.83 - 158
Open / Close110.16 / 112.86
Float / Outstanding105.8M / 135.9M
Vol / Avg.1M / 1.3M
Mkt Cap15.3B
P/E34.2
50d Avg. Price116.24
Div / Yield0.4/0.35%
Payout Ratio10.3
EPS0.93
Total Float105.8M

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Entegris reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.060

Quarterly Revenue

$649.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$649.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entegris beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $136.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.87 0.80 0.72
EPS Actual 0.96 0.92 0.85 0.70
Revenue Estimate 593.42M 583.55M 538.02M 518.85M
Revenue Actual 635.20M 579.49M 571.35M 512.84M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Entegris Questions & Answers

Q
When is Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reporting earnings?
A

Entegris (ENTG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Q
What were Entegris’s (NASDAQ:ENTG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $329M, which beat the estimate of $324.7M.

