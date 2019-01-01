Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Entegris beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $136.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.89 0.87 0.80 0.72 EPS Actual 0.96 0.92 0.85 0.70 Revenue Estimate 593.42M 583.55M 538.02M 518.85M Revenue Actual 635.20M 579.49M 571.35M 512.84M

