Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Entegris beat estimated earnings by 7.07%, reporting an EPS of $1.06 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $136.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Entegris's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.89
|0.87
|0.80
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|0.92
|0.85
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|593.42M
|583.55M
|538.02M
|518.85M
|Revenue Actual
|635.20M
|579.49M
|571.35M
|512.84M
