Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.070
Quarterly Revenue
$2.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$865.1B
Earnings History
Enel Chile Questions & Answers
When is Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) reporting earnings?
Enel Chile (ENIC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Enel Chile’s (NYSE:ENIC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $765.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
