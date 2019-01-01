Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enel Chile
Enel Chile Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.74 expecting ENIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.04% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Enel Chile initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enel Chile, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enel Chile was filed on September 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enel Chile (ENIC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.74. The current price Enel Chile (ENIC) is trading at is $1.46, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
