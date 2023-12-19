HEICO Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 19, 2023 5:44 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 20 points on Tuesday.

Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI rose in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

Heico posted quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, up from 70 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue came in at $936.4 million, topping estimates of $898.248 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

HEICO shares gained 3.1% to $189.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Jin Medical International Ltd.ZJYL shares jumped 76.7% to $179.96 in pre-market trading after jumping around 264% on Monday.
  • Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL shares gained 16.9% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after falling 51% on Monday.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 11.5% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday.
  • Enel Chile S.A. ENIC gained 6.2% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 4% to $20.67 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.
  • Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 3.3% to $22.39 in pre-market trading. Chewy Director James A Star bought a total of 12,242 shares at an average price of $20.38.
  • Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT rose 3.2% to $16.93 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

 

