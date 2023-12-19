HEICO Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones futures gaining around 20 points on Tuesday.

Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI rose in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter on Monday.

Heico posted quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, up from 70 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue came in at $936.4 million, topping estimates of $898.248 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

HEICO shares gained 3.1% to $189.40 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL shares jumped 76.7% to $179.96 in pre-market trading after jumping around 264% on Monday.

shares jumped 76.7% to $179.96 in pre-market trading after jumping around 264% on Monday. Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL shares gained 16.9% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after falling 51% on Monday.

shares gained 16.9% to $5.60 in pre-market trading after falling 51% on Monday. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR rose 11.5% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday.

rose 11.5% to $3.50 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. ENIC gained 6.2% to $3.58 in pre-market trading.

gained 6.2% to $3.58 in pre-market trading. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA gained 4% to $20.67 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

gained 4% to $20.67 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin. Chewy, Inc. CHWY gained 3.3% to $22.39 in pre-market trading. Chewy Director James A Star bought a total of 12,242 shares at an average price of $20.38.

gained 3.3% to $22.39 in pre-market trading. Chewy Director James A Star bought a total of 12,242 shares at an average price of $20.38. Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT rose 3.2% to $16.93 in pre-market trading amid strength in Bitcoin.

Now Read This: FedEx Likely To Report Higher Q2 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here