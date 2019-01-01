ENGlobal Corp engages in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The company operates through two segments Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects across the United States. In addition, it also includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation, operation, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities. The Automation segment offers services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, information technology and electrical projects across the United States and Central Asia.