ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ENGlobal missed estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $5.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 16.77% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.