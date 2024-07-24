Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Enphase Energy reported second-quarter revenue of $303.46 million, missing the consensus estimate of $309.67 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 48 cents per share.

Enphase Energy shares gained 6.2% to $110.10 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc . DRMA rose 146.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling over 22% on Tuesday.

. rose 146.2% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after falling over 22% on Tuesday. NuZee, Inc . NUZE gained 87.4% to $1.93 in pre-market trading.

. gained 87.4% to $1.93 in pre-market trading. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares climbed 65.4% to $24.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 344% on Tuesday.

shares climbed 65.4% to $24.74 in pre-market trading after jumping 344% on Tuesday. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc . ALLR gained 41.1% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading. Allarity Therapeutics revealed on Monday it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

. gained 41.1% to $0.2350 in pre-market trading. Allarity Therapeutics revealed on Monday it received a "Wells Notice" from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). NewGenIvf Group Limited NIVF shares gained 30.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced steady progress in its due diligence efforts in its proposed reverse merger with COVIRIX Medical and anticipates completion by the end of August 2024.

shares gained 30.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading after the company announced steady progress in its due diligence efforts in its proposed reverse merger with COVIRIX Medical and anticipates completion by the end of August 2024. Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT gained 19% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.

. gained 19% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Tuesday. ENGlobal Corporation ENG shares gained 15% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.

shares gained 15% to $2.00 in pre-market trading. 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH shares gained 14.4% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after falling over 17% on Tuesday. 1847 Holdings recently announced a 1-for-13 reverse split.

shares gained 14.4% to $2.30 in pre-market trading after falling over 17% on Tuesday. 1847 Holdings recently announced a 1-for-13 reverse split. Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX shares surged 5.3% to $110.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

Losers

Azitra, Inc . AZTR shares fell 74.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Azitra announced the pricing of $10.0 million public offering.

. shares fell 74.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Azitra announced the pricing of $10.0 million public offering. Conn’s, Inc. CONN shares fell 34.9% to $0.33 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to close 71 locations across 13 states.

shares fell 34.9% to $0.33 in pre-market trading as the company announced plans to close 71 locations across 13 states. Verastem, Inc . VSTM shares fell 27.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million public offering of common stock, warrants and pre-funded warrants.

. shares fell 27.6% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $55.0 million public offering of common stock, warrants and pre-funded warrants. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc . ATIP shares declined 25.7% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 25.7% to $4.55 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday. Volato Group, Inc . SOAR shares fell 25.2% to $0.4408 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 25.2% to $0.4408 in pre-market trading after gaining around 23% on Tuesday. Chijet Motor Company, Inc . CJET fell 21.1% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Tuesday.

. fell 21.1% to $4.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Tuesday. AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH shares declined 20.6% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday.

. shares declined 20.6% to $0.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 11% on Tuesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP fell 9.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Wheels Up Experience will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8.

fell 9.8% to $3.00 in pre-market trading. Wheels Up Experience will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 8. SFL Corporation Ltd . SFL shares dipped 9.3% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 8 million common shares.

. shares dipped 9.3% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced an offering of 8 million common shares. Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares fell 7.2% to $228.56 in pre-market trading. Tesla reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company reported second-quarter deliveries of 443,956 vehicles and production of 410,831 vehicles, down 5% and 14% year-over-year, respectively.

