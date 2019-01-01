Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.460
Quarterly Revenue
$69M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$69M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Eastern Co using advanced sorting and filters.
Eastern Co Questions & Answers
When is Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) reporting earnings?
Eastern Co (EML) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Eastern Co’s (NASDAQ:EML) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $58M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
