Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), Dividends

Eastern Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 15, 2022.
