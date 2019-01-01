ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Eastern Co
(NASDAQ:EML)
21.20
0.21[1.00%]
At close: May 27
20.99
-0.2100[-0.99%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low20.77 - 21.71
52 Week High/Low19.9 - 33.96
Open / Close20.99 / 21.56
Float / Outstanding4.2M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.11.1K / 8.5K
Mkt Cap132.3M
P/E10.22
50d Avg. Price22.55
Div / Yield0.44/2.04%
Payout Ratio20.85
EPS0.49
Total Float4.2M

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), Dividends

Eastern Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Eastern Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.89%

Annual Dividend

$0.44

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Eastern Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Eastern Co (EML) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Co. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Eastern Co (EML) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Eastern Co ($EML) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Eastern Co (EML) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Eastern Co (EML) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Eastern Co (EML) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)?
A

Eastern Co has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Eastern Co (EML) was $0.11 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.