Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$0.880
Quarterly Revenue
$8.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.7M
Earnings History
Emclaire Financial Questions & Answers
When is Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) reporting earnings?
Emclaire Financial (EMCF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Emclaire Financial’s (NASDAQ:EMCF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
