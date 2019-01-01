Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$152M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$152M
Earnings History
Employers Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) reporting earnings?
Employers Holdings (EIG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were Employers Holdings’s (NYSE:EIG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $193.2M, which missed the estimate of $194.8M.
