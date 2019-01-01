Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Employers Holdings
Employers Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on April 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $49.00 expecting EIG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) was provided by Boenning & Scattergood, and Employers Holdings upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Employers Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Employers Holdings was filed on April 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Employers Holdings (EIG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $49.00. The current price Employers Holdings (EIG) is trading at is $41.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
