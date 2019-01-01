EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for EHang Holdings
EHang Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting EH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 214.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and EHang Holdings downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of EHang Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for EHang Holdings was filed on April 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest EHang Holdings (EH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $24.00 to $33.00. The current price EHang Holdings (EH) is trading at is $10.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.