EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$1.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$8.7M
Earnings History
EHang Holdings Questions & Answers
When is EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) reporting earnings?
EHang Holdings (EH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.
What were EHang Holdings’s (NASDAQ:EH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $7.9M, which beat the estimate of $6.9M.
