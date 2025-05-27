PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 500 points on Tuesday.
Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.
PDD Holdings posted first-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, missing market estimates of $2.49 per share. The company's sales came in at $13.18 billion versus expectations of $14.17 billion.
PDD shares dipped 15.2% to $101.11 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares fell 31.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for Birtamimab in patients with AL Amyloidosis did not meet primary endpoint.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY declined 9.8% to $14.29 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH shares fell 8.9% to $15.45 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET shares dipped 8.5% to $12.22 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO fell 6.1% to $6.03 in pre-market trading.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ZK fell 5.8% to $27.49 in pre-market trading.
- Ascentage Pharma Group Internat AAPG fell 5.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- H World Group Limited HTHT declined 3.8% to $34.90 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.