May 27, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 500 points on Tuesday.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

PDD Holdings posted first-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, missing market estimates of $2.49 per share. The company's sales came in at $13.18 billion versus expectations of $14.17 billion.

PDD shares dipped 15.2% to $101.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares fell 31.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for Birtamimab in patients with AL Amyloidosis did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY declined 9.8% to $14.29 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.
  • EHang Holdings Limited EH shares fell 8.9% to $15.45 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc. RYET shares dipped 8.5% to $12.22 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Friday.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO fell 6.1% to $6.03 in pre-market trading.
  • ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ZK fell 5.8% to $27.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Ascentage Pharma Group Internat AAPG fell 5.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
  • H World Group Limited HTHT declined 3.8% to $34.90 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AAPG Logo
AAPGAscentage Pharma Group International
$25.00-5.59%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
4.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ABEO Logo
ABEOAbeona Therapeutics Inc
$6.42-%
EH Logo
EHEHang Holdings Ltd
$15.62-7.90%
HMY Logo
HMYHarmony Gold Mining Co Ltd
$14.18-10.5%
HTHT Logo
HTHTH World Group Ltd
$36.20-0.17%
PDD Logo
PDDPDD Holdings Inc
$96.12-19.4%
PRTA Logo
PRTAProthena Corp PLC
$4.81-26.9%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$12.22-8.50%
ZK Logo
ZKZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd
$27.40-6.07%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideasbig losersPremarket Movers
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved