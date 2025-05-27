PDD Holdings Posts Weak Results, Joins EHang Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 500 points on Tuesday.

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. PDD fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

PDD Holdings posted first-quarter earnings of $1.56 per share, missing market estimates of $2.49 per share. The company's sales came in at $13.18 billion versus expectations of $14.17 billion.

PDD shares dipped 15.2% to $101.11 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares fell 31.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for Birtamimab in patients with AL Amyloidosis did not meet primary endpoint.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY declined 9.8% to $14.29 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.

EHang Holdings Limited EH shares fell 8.9% to $15.45 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.

Ruanyun Edai Technology Inc . RYET shares dipped 8.5% to $12.22 in pre-market trading following a 3% decline on Friday.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc . ABEO fell 6.1% to $6.03 in pre-market trading.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limite d ZK fell 5.8% to $27.49 in pre-market trading.

Ascentage Pharma Group Interna t AAPG fell 5.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.

t fell 5.4% to $25.00 in pre-market trading. H World Group Limited HTHT declined 3.8% to $34.90 in pre-market trading.

