Why E2open Shares Are Trading Higher By 25%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by WiseTech Global for $3.30 per share in all-cash deal following strategic review.
E2open Parent shares jumped 25.2% to $3.22 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. WORX rose 52.5% to $0.6138 in pre-market trading.
- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO jumped 37.5% to $7.43 in pre-market trading after falling 8% on Friday.
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL surged 28.7% to $0.2799 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday. Incannex Healthcare, last week, announced it filed a prospectus supplement to increase the shares offered under its sales agreement to be worth $2.51 million.
- CNFinance Holdings Limited CNF surged 20% to $0.57 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Friday. CNFinance will hold Annual General Meeting on May 29.
- Diginex Ltd DGNX shares jumped 18% to $ 67.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for an all-share acquisition of Matter DK ApS.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY climbed 16.7% to $2.92 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally, last week, announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO gained 16.2% to $0.4984 in pre-market trading.
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. SBET rose 14.7% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 79% on Friday.
- VivoPower International PLC VVPR gained 14.1% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Friday.
Losers
- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares fell 31.6% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Phase 3 AFFIRM-AL clinical trial for Birtamimab in patients with AL Amyloidosis did not meet primary endpoint.
- Imunon, Inc. IMNN fell 29.7% to $0.8151 in pre-market trading after the company reported up to $9.75 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. ONCY shares dipped 25.9% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.
- Powell Max Limited PMAX fell 17.2% to $0.4221 in pre-market trading after jumping 57% on Friday.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. GORV shares tumbled 16.7% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after surging 55% on Friday.
- BloomZ Inc. BLMZ dipped 14.6% to $0.1790 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 56% on Friday. BloomZ, last week, announced a business alliance with M-NEXT holdings.
- Cambium Networks Corp CMBM fell 11.7% to $0.37 in today's pre-market trading after dipping more than 10% on Friday.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY declined 9.8% to $14.29 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Friday.
- EHang Holdings Limited EH shares fell 8.9% to $15.45 in pre-market trading. EHang Holdings posted a first-quarter adjusted loss of 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 2 cents per share.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ABEO fell 6.1% to $6.03 in pre-market trading.
