Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $46.00 expecting EGRX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.95% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eagle Pharmaceuticals was filed on March 2, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $58.00 to $46.00. The current price Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) is trading at is $47.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
