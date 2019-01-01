Intensity Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. The company leverages its DfuseRxtechnology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors.