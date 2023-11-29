Why Patterson Companies Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 14%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO moved lower during Wednesday’s session after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered FY24 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Patterson posted adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, missing market estimates of 58 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.65 billion versus expectations of $1.70 billion.

Patterson shares declined 14% to $27.01 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS shares jumped 135.2% to $10.53 after the company received first ever FDA 510(k) clearance for oral device treatment of severe obstructive sleep apnea.

shares jumped 135.2% to $10.53 after the company received first ever FDA 510(k) clearance for oral device treatment of severe obstructive sleep apnea. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI climbed 86.7% to $0.1861. China Pharma reported completion of third party testing of dry eye disease therapeutic device.

climbed 86.7% to $0.1861. China Pharma reported completion of third party testing of dry eye disease therapeutic device. Envoy Medical, Inc. COCH shares jumped 55.3% to $2.75. Envoy Medical, last week, reported a profit for the third quarter.

shares jumped 55.3% to $2.75. Envoy Medical, last week, reported a profit for the third quarter. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI climbed 49.4% to $0.2841. Avenue Therapeutics recently posted a profit for the third quarter.

climbed 49.4% to $0.2841. Avenue Therapeutics recently posted a profit for the third quarter. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA shares jumped 40.1% to $13.93.

shares jumped 40.1% to $13.93. Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares gained 33.4% to $6.39 after gaining over 22% on Tuesday.

shares gained 33.4% to $6.39 after gaining over 22% on Tuesday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II VCXA surged 30.3% to $10.61.

surged 30.3% to $10.61. Rover Group, Inc. ROVR gained 28.4% to $10.93 after the company announced it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone in a $2.3 billion transaction.

gained 28.4% to $10.93 after the company announced it agreed to be acquired by Blackstone in a $2.3 billion transaction. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC shares jumped 28% to $25.95 after reporting fourth-quarter results. Fluence Energy also initiated FY24 revenue guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion.

shares jumped 28% to $25.95 after reporting fourth-quarter results. Fluence Energy also initiated FY24 revenue guidance of $2.7 billion to $3.3 billion. Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT shares gained 25.6% to $0.1020. Ault Alliance announced its intention to commence an exchange offer to acquire shares of its common stock for up to $15 million in Series D preferred shares.

shares gained 25.6% to $0.1020. Ault Alliance announced its intention to commence an exchange offer to acquire shares of its common stock for up to $15 million in Series D preferred shares. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL shares gained 24.3% to $2.8398 after jumping 128% on Tuesday. Redhill Biopharma recently announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia.

shares gained 24.3% to $2.8398 after jumping 128% on Tuesday. Redhill Biopharma recently announced the FDA has granted five years' market exclusivity for Talicia. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT climbed 21.5% to $3.5851.

climbed 21.5% to $3.5851. Foot Locker, Inc. FL surged 18% to $28.13 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

surged 18% to $28.13 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. QuantumScape Corporation QS climbed 17% to $6.70.

climbed 17% to $6.70. GameStop Corp. GME gained 16.3% to $15.70 after gaining around 13% on Tuesday.

gained 16.3% to $15.70 after gaining around 13% on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. NTAP gained 14.4% to $89.42 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates.

gained 14.4% to $89.42 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance above estimates. Carvana Co. CVNA rose 12% to $35.40. Carvana expanded same day delivery offering to Central Florida

rose 12% to $35.40. Carvana expanded same day delivery offering to Central Florida residents.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT surged 11.2% to $10.61. vTv Therapeutics recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.

surged 11.2% to $10.61. vTv Therapeutics recently announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split. Workday, Inc. WDAY gained 8.5% to $257.42 after the company reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter.

gained 8.5% to $257.42 after the company reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE climbed 8.5% to $16.84 following upbeat earnings.

climbed 8.5% to $16.84 following upbeat earnings. Genesco Inc. GCO climbed 7.9% to $34.88.

climbed 7.9% to $34.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD gained 7.5% to $228.08 as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Losers

BioVie Inc. BIVI shares dipped 62.4% to $1.8766 after the company announced topline efficacy data from its Phase 3 trial of NE3107 for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

shares dipped 62.4% to $1.8766 after the company announced topline efficacy data from its Phase 3 trial of NE3107 for mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 47.5% to $0.1081 after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering.

fell 47.5% to $0.1081 after the company reported pricing of $4 million underwritten public offering. Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 43.1% to $1.1943. Farfetch said it will not announce its third quarter financial results and will not hold its related conference call earlier scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023.

fell 43.1% to $1.1943. Farfetch said it will not announce its third quarter financial results and will not hold its related conference call earlier scheduled for Nov. 29, 2023. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. SEEL fell 39.4% to $1.4380 after the company reported pricing of $5.55 million public offering.

fell 39.4% to $1.4380 after the company reported pricing of $5.55 million public offering. BiomX Inc. PHGE fell 32.1% to $0.38. BiomX announced safety and efficacy results from Part 2 of the Phase 1B/2A trial of BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients, showing clinically meaningful improvement in pulmonary function.

fell 32.1% to $0.38. BiomX announced safety and efficacy results from Part 2 of the Phase 1B/2A trial of BX004 for chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients, showing clinically meaningful improvement in pulmonary function. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF fell 23.6% to $2.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

fell 23.6% to $2.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EGRX declined 22.2% to $6.40 after the company announced management change

declined 22.2% to $6.40 after the company announced management change Leslie's, Inc. LESL shares fell 21.5% to $4.56 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 21.5% to $4.56 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Journey Medical Corporation DERM declined 20% to $4.34.

declined 20% to $4.34. CoreCard Corporation CCRD declined 16.6% to $13.02 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter EPS results and worse-than-expected revenue results.

declined 16.6% to $13.02 after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter EPS results and worse-than-expected revenue results. HNR Acquisition Corp HNRA fell 14.3% to $3.12. HNR Acquisition shares jumped 110% on Tuesday after the company gave a business update.

fell 14.3% to $3.12. HNR Acquisition shares jumped 110% on Tuesday after the company gave a business update. ESGL Holdings Limited ESGL fell 13.1% to $1.13 after jumping 45% on Tuesday. ESGL recently announced a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited.

fell 13.1% to $1.13 after jumping 45% on Tuesday. ESGL recently announced a multi-year contract renewal with Singapore Refining Company Private Limited. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX shares fell 12.6% to $3.6250. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares fell over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit.

shares fell 12.6% to $3.6250. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares fell over 18% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 1,397,849 Class A units at an assumed public offering price of $2.79 per Class A unit. Jabil Inc. JBL fell 11.6% to $115.47 after the company updated first quarter, second quarter and FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 11.6% to $115.47 after the company updated first quarter, second quarter and FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. Bilibili Inc. BILI dipped 8.2% to $12.25. Bilibili reported third-quarter FY23 revenue of $795.7 million (RMB5.8 billion), flat year-on-year, missing the consensus of $817.3 million.

dipped 8.2% to $12.25. Bilibili reported third-quarter FY23 revenue of $795.7 million (RMB5.8 billion), flat year-on-year, missing the consensus of $817.3 million. Okta, Inc. OKTA shares declined 4.4% to $69.40 following third-quarter results.

shares declined 4.4% to $69.40 following third-quarter results. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV shares fell 4% to $11.46 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and concurrent private placement.

