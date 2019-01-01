Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.04 versus an estimate of $3.88.

Revenue was up $74.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.83 0.80 0.65 EPS Actual 0.85 0.56 0.93 0.24 Revenue Estimate 51.08M 46.40M 45.86M 45.41M Revenue Actual 42.32M 39.85M 48.12M 41.25M

