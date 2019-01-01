ñol

Eagle Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:EGRX)
48.55
1.61[3.43%]
At close: May 27
48.55
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low46.47 - 49
52 Week High/Low36.48 - 58.25
Open / Close47.11 / 48.55
Float / Outstanding6.6M / 12.7M
Vol / Avg.113K / 135.7K
Mkt Cap616.5M
P/E17.46
50d Avg. Price47.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.47
Total Float6.6M

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Eagle Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$4.040

Quarterly Revenue

$115.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$115.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 4.12%, reporting an EPS of $4.04 versus an estimate of $3.88.

Revenue was up $74.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.87% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Eagle Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.83 0.80 0.65
EPS Actual 0.85 0.56 0.93 0.24
Revenue Estimate 51.08M 46.40M 45.86M 45.41M
Revenue Actual 42.32M 39.85M 48.12M 41.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) reporting earnings?
A

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.51.

Q
What were Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:EGRX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $50.1M, which missed the estimate of $52.5M.

