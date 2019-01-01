EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$1.680
Quarterly Revenue
$113M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$113M
Earnings History
EastGroup Props Questions & Answers
When is EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) reporting earnings?
EastGroup Props (EGP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP)?
The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.45.
What were EastGroup Props’s (NYSE:EGP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $67.9M, which beat the estimate of $67M.
