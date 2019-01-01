ñol

EastGroup Props
(NYSE:EGP)
164.37
6.24[3.95%]
At close: May 27
164.37
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low158.4 - 164.64
52 Week High/Low151.22 - 229.84
Open / Close159.19 / 164.37
Float / Outstanding41M / 41.7M
Vol / Avg.305.5K / 303.5K
Mkt Cap6.9B
P/E34.6
50d Avg. Price187.61
Div / Yield4.4/2.68%
Payout Ratio81.89
EPS1.54
Total Float41M

EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EastGroup Props reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$1.680

Quarterly Revenue

$113M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$113M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of EastGroup Props using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

EastGroup Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) reporting earnings?
A

EastGroup Props (EGP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were EastGroup Props’s (NYSE:EGP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $67.9M, which beat the estimate of $67M.

