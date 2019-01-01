Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting EGLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 222.58% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Enthusiast Gaming maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Enthusiast Gaming, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Enthusiast Gaming was filed on November 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $8.00. The current price Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) is trading at is $2.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
