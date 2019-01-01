|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE: EFL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate.
There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate
The stock price for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE: EFL) is $9.1461 last updated Today at 8:44:57 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.