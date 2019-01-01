QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income to holders of common shares. It invests in various sectors such as Health Care, Lodging and Casinos, Chemicals and Plastics, Business Equipment and Services, Industrial Equipment, Telecommunications, Oil and Gas, Drugs and others.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE: EFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Floating-Rate's (EFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE: EFL) is $9.1461 last updated Today at 8:44:57 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (EFL) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.