EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$3.300
Quarterly Revenue
$18.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of EuroDry using advanced sorting and filters.
EuroDry Questions & Answers
When is EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) reporting earnings?
EuroDry (EDRY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were EuroDry’s (NASDAQ:EDRY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.