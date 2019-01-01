US Ecology Inc operates as an environmental service provider to commercial and government entities. The company's operating segment include Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. Waste Solutions, provides a broad range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste; Field Services, provides specialty field services and total waste management solutions to commercial and industrial facilities and to government entities; and Energy Waste provides energy-related services and waste disposal services predominately to upstream energy customers.