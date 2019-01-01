QQQ
Range
47.21 - 47.5
Vol / Avg.
392.8K/657K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.26 - 47.8
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
47.23
P/E
-
EPS
0.22
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
US Ecology Inc operates as an environmental service provider to commercial and government entities. The company's operating segment include Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. Waste Solutions, provides a broad range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste; Field Services, provides specialty field services and total waste management solutions to commercial and industrial facilities and to government entities; and Energy Waste provides energy-related services and waste disposal services predominately to upstream energy customers.

US Ecology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy US Ecology (ECOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are US Ecology's (ECOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Ecology.

Q

What is the target price for US Ecology (ECOL) stock?

A

The latest price target for US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) was reported by Stifel on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting ECOL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.57% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for US Ecology (ECOL)?

A

The stock price for US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) is $47.38 last updated Today at 8:33:09 PM.

Q

Does US Ecology (ECOL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2020 to stockholders of record on January 16, 2020.

Q

When is US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) reporting earnings?

A

US Ecology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is US Ecology (ECOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Ecology.

Q

What sector and industry does US Ecology (ECOL) operate in?

A

US Ecology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.