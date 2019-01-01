QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 1.08
Mkt Cap
84.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
183.5M
Outstanding
Ecolomondo Corp is a development stage clean-tech company. It is focused on the design, engineering, and development of a thermo-reaction process using a pyrolysis platform that converts hydrocarbon waste into marketable commodity end-products, namely carbon black substitute, oil, gas, and steel. It is selling turnkey facilities using technology based on the Thermal Decomposition Process, also called TDP.

Analyst Ratings

Ecolomondo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecolomondo (ECLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecolomondo (OTCPK: ECLMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecolomondo's (ECLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecolomondo.

Q

What is the target price for Ecolomondo (ECLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecolomondo

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecolomondo (ECLMF)?

A

The stock price for Ecolomondo (OTCPK: ECLMF) is $0.461 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 19:28:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ecolomondo (ECLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecolomondo.

Q

When is Ecolomondo (OTCPK:ECLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Ecolomondo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecolomondo (ECLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecolomondo.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecolomondo (ECLMF) operate in?

A

Ecolomondo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.