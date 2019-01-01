QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Ecologix Resource Group Inc is a natural resource company engaged in the harvesting, and marketing of quality timber while pursuing the production of alternative energy solutions.

Ecologix Resource Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecologix Resource Group (OTCEM: EXRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecologix Resource Group's (EXRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecologix Resource Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecologix Resource Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG)?

A

The stock price for Ecologix Resource Group (OTCEM: EXRG) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 5:26:13 PM.

Q

Does Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecologix Resource Group.

Q

When is Ecologix Resource Group (OTCEM:EXRG) reporting earnings?

A

Ecologix Resource Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecologix Resource Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecologix Resource Group (EXRG) operate in?

A

Ecologix Resource Group is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.