Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Ecolab reported in-line EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $382.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ecolab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|1.31
|1.20
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.38
|1.22
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|3.29B
|3.28B
|3.11B
|2.88B
|Revenue Actual
|3.37B
|3.32B
|3.16B
|2.88B
Earnings History
Ecolab (ECL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.12.
The Actual Revenue was $3.5B, which beat the estimate of $3.4B.
