Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$3.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.8M
Earnings History
Eastside Distilling Questions & Answers
When is Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) reporting earnings?
Eastside Distilling (EAST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Eastside Distilling’s (NASDAQ:EAST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $605K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
