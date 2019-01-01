Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd is an online extracurricular education service provider in China. The segments of the group are College Education; K-12 Education; Pre-school Education; and Institutional customers. It derives key revenue from the College education and K12 education segment. The College education segment offers online education services targeted to college and above students and adults. The K12 Education segment covers online education services targeted to the Compulsory Stage Education and the High School Education. The company offers pre-recorded online course services, pre-recorded online education package services to institutional customers, live online course services and online testing packages. Its activities are primarily located in the PRC.