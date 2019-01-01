QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3 - 4.55
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd is an online extracurricular education service provider in China. The segments of the group are College Education; K-12 Education; Pre-school Education; and Institutional customers. It derives key revenue from the College education and K12 education segment. The College education segment offers online education services targeted to college and above students and adults. The K12 Education segment covers online education services targeted to the Compulsory Stage Education and the High School Education. The company offers pre-recorded online course services, pre-recorded online education package services to institutional customers, live online course services and online testing packages. Its activities are primarily located in the PRC.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Koolearn Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koolearn Technology (KLTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koolearn Technology (OTCPK: KLTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koolearn Technology's (KLTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koolearn Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Koolearn Technology (KLTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Koolearn Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Koolearn Technology (KLTHF)?

A

The stock price for Koolearn Technology (OTCPK: KLTHF) is $4.55 last updated Today at 3:26:47 PM.

Q

Does Koolearn Technology (KLTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koolearn Technology.

Q

When is Koolearn Technology (OTCPK:KLTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Koolearn Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Koolearn Technology (KLTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koolearn Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Koolearn Technology (KLTHF) operate in?

A

Koolearn Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.