- MTUM ETF is up 11.4% YTD, outperforming the S&P 500 by the widest margin since its 2013 inception.
- Five stocks, led by Palantir, explain more than half of momentum’s year-to-date performance.
Momentum traders are enjoying their best stretch in over a decade, with the strategy's flagship fund outpacing the broader U.S. market by the widest margin since records began — and it's a selective basket of stocks, led by Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, doing all the heavy lifting.
Momentum Strategy Crushes S&P 500
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM is up 11.4% year-to-date through June, versus a modest 2% gain for the S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.
That nine percentage point lead marks the largest six-month outperformance since MTUM's launch in 2013.
While the absolute performance is below the first half of 2024 — when the AI-fueled rally sent momentum stocks soaring 25% — the relative gap is now wider, as the broader market cooled following U.S. trade tensions and rate uncertainty.
MTUM targets large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks showing strong recent price momentum, adjusting exposure semi-annually to overweight leaders and cut laggards.
The momentum style has clearly paid off in 2025.
Five Stocks Are Driving The Momentum Rally – And Weighting Is The Key
Five stocks are powering the momentum’s outperformance in 2025, thanks to both strong returns and significantly higher weightings than in the S&P 500.
- Palantir Technologies has surged 83.4% year-to-date and carries a 3.72% weight in MTUM ETF versus just 0.6% in the SPY.
- Netflix Inc. NFLX is up 38.7% with a 4.88% weight, more than quadruple its 1.03% allocation in the SPY.
- Philip Morris International Inc. PM has climbed 53.1%, with a 3.25% momentum weight compared to just 0.56% in the broader SPY.
- Meta Platforms Inc. META, up 18%, holds a 5.2% position in MTUM versus 3% in the SPY.
- GE Vernova Inc. GEV, up 47.5%, has a 2.13% weight in the momentum ETF, far above its 0.3% SPY weighting.
Together, these five names account for roughly 6.6 percentage points — or over half — of the MTUM's year-to-date return.
|Stock Name
|YTD Return
|MTUM Weight
|SPY Weight
|MTUM Contribution
|SPY Contribution
|Palantir Technologies Inc.
|+83.4%
|3.72%
|0.6%
|+197 bps
|+26 bps
|Netflix Inc.
|+38.7%
|4.88%
|1.03%
|+158 bps
|+29 bps
|Philip Morris International
|+53.1%
|3.25%
|0.56%
|+131 bps
|+20 bps
|Meta Platforms Inc.
|+18.0%
|5.20%
|3.0%
|+92 bps
|+47 bps
|GE Vernova Inc.
|+47.5%
|2.13%
|0.3%
|+80 bps
|+9 bps
|Cumulative Contribution
|—
|—
|—
|+658 bps
|+131 bps
