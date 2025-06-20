Momentum traders are enjoying their best stretch in over a decade, with the strategy's flagship fund outpacing the broader U.S. market by the widest margin since records began — and it's a selective basket of stocks, led by Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, doing all the heavy lifting.

Momentum Strategy Crushes S&P 500

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM is up 11.4% year-to-date through June, versus a modest 2% gain for the S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY.

That nine percentage point lead marks the largest six-month outperformance since MTUM's launch in 2013.

While the absolute performance is below the first half of 2024 — when the AI-fueled rally sent momentum stocks soaring 25% — the relative gap is now wider, as the broader market cooled following U.S. trade tensions and rate uncertainty.

MTUM targets large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks showing strong recent price momentum, adjusting exposure semi-annually to overweight leaders and cut laggards.

The momentum style has clearly paid off in 2025.

Five Stocks Are Driving The Momentum Rally – And Weighting Is The Key

Five stocks are powering the momentum’s outperformance in 2025, thanks to both strong returns and significantly higher weightings than in the S&P 500.

Palantir Technologies has surged 83.4% year-to-date and carries a 3.72% weight in MTUM ETF versus just 0.6% in the SPY. Netflix Inc. NFLX is up 38.7% with a 4.88% weight, more than quadruple its 1.03% allocation in the SPY. Philip Morris International Inc. PM has climbed 53.1%, with a 3.25% momentum weight compared to just 0.56% in the broader SPY. Meta Platforms Inc. META , up 18%, holds a 5.2% position in MTUM versus 3% in the SPY. GE Vernova Inc. GEV , up 47.5%, has a 2.13% weight in the momentum ETF, far above its 0.3% SPY weighting.

Together, these five names account for roughly 6.6 percentage points — or over half — of the MTUM's year-to-date return.

Stock Name YTD Return MTUM Weight SPY Weight MTUM Contribution SPY Contribution Palantir Technologies Inc. +83.4% 3.72% 0.6% +197 bps +26 bps Netflix Inc. +38.7% 4.88% 1.03% +158 bps +29 bps Philip Morris International +53.1% 3.25% 0.56% +131 bps +20 bps Meta Platforms Inc. +18.0% 5.20% 3.0% +92 bps +47 bps GE Vernova Inc. +47.5% 2.13% 0.3% +80 bps +9 bps Cumulative Contribution — — — +658 bps +131 bps

Loading... Loading...

Read Now: