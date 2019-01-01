|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of East Africa Metals (OTCPK: EFRMF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for East Africa Metals.
There is no analysis for East Africa Metals
The stock price for East Africa Metals (OTCPK: EFRMF) is $0.19 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:36:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for East Africa Metals.
East Africa Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for East Africa Metals.
East Africa Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.