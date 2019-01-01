QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.3
Mkt Cap
38.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
203.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
East Africa Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and/or sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in Ethiopia and Tanzania. The company's major mineral properties consist of two projects in Ethiopia, the Harvest Project and the Adyabo Project and one project in Tanzania, the Handeni Properties. Its geographical segments include Canada, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. It has one reportable segment being Exploration and Development of Mineral Properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

East Africa Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East Africa Metals (EFRMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East Africa Metals (OTCPK: EFRMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East Africa Metals's (EFRMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East Africa Metals.

Q

What is the target price for East Africa Metals (EFRMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East Africa Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for East Africa Metals (EFRMF)?

A

The stock price for East Africa Metals (OTCPK: EFRMF) is $0.19 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:36:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does East Africa Metals (EFRMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East Africa Metals.

Q

When is East Africa Metals (OTCPK:EFRMF) reporting earnings?

A

East Africa Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East Africa Metals (EFRMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East Africa Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does East Africa Metals (EFRMF) operate in?

A

East Africa Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.