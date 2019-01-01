East Africa Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and/or sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in Ethiopia and Tanzania. The company's major mineral properties consist of two projects in Ethiopia, the Harvest Project and the Adyabo Project and one project in Tanzania, the Handeni Properties. Its geographical segments include Canada, Tanzania, and Ethiopia. It has one reportable segment being Exploration and Development of Mineral Properties.