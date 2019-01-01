QQQ
Originally established as the nationwide railway operator until a six-way territorial split in 1987, East Japan Railway Company, or JRE, has grown to be Japan's largest railway operator with no remaining government ownership. Its service territory of 7,458 km rail track covers about 50% of Japan's population and 35% of the country's land area. The majority of revenue is from transportation (68%), with rental of retail and office space (17%) and station facility management (12%) being the other two significant contributors. Suica and IT business make up the remaining 3% of overall sales.

East Japan Railway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy East Japan Railway (EJPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of East Japan Railway (OTCPK: EJPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are East Japan Railway's (EJPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for East Japan Railway.

Q

What is the target price for East Japan Railway (EJPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for East Japan Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for East Japan Railway (EJPRF)?

A

The stock price for East Japan Railway (OTCPK: EJPRF) is $63.1 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:44:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does East Japan Railway (EJPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for East Japan Railway.

Q

When is East Japan Railway (OTCPK:EJPRF) reporting earnings?

A

East Japan Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is East Japan Railway (EJPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for East Japan Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does East Japan Railway (EJPRF) operate in?

A

East Japan Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.