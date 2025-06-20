4 Uptrending Stocks With Strong Momentum

The soup of uncertainty that U.S. investors have been served had another ingredient recently added – Israel’s attacks on Iran, and the potential for President Donald Trump ordering troops to join the mix.

With the Federal Reserve holding firm on interest rates, another quagmire in the Middle East, and the possibility that Iran may try to use its location to shut down oil trade in the Persian Gulf, the market rally we’ve seen since spring could come to an end.

As uncertainty reigns and companies pull earnings guidance left and right, investors can still turn to the technical playbook for ideas. Momentum is the name of the game – go with the crowd, and you won’t be left alone in the cold.

So today we’re looking at four trending stocks with high Benzinga Momentum Scores and strong technical signals. Many of these stocks have similar characteristics in their charts and signals, which provides a good blueprint on what to look for when seeking momentum-riding securities.

How Matt Maley Is Trading the Final Week of June—Live Sunday at 1 PM ET

With the Fed out of the way, traders are shifting focus to key macro data, tariff headlines, and rising geopolitical risk. Join Matt Maley as he shares the real trades he's targeting this week—including how he plans to repeat his recent wins on SQQQ and GDX by staying nimble, tactical, and tuned into market signals. Register HERE for free to attend.

DeFi Development

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 99.92

Our first stock is DeFi Development Corp. DFDV, which is riding a wave of technical and fundamental tailwinds, including the highest Benzinga Edge Momentum Score of any stock we're currently charting. The company has recently adopted a Solana treasury strategy, as it identifies the SOL ecosystem as a potential challenger to Ethereum's dominance in decentralized finance development. DFDV has amassed more than 621,000 SOL tokens in its treasury, which would be valued at close to $100 million based on current market prices.

An improving financial picture and strong technical signals are also boosting the stock. DFDV reported a smaller-than-anticipated Q1 loss and reduced operating expenses by 18%. It also nearly quadrupled its year-over-year recurring SaaS revenue, which put the company on the radar of analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald, who initiated coverage with an Overweight rating and a $45 price target (implying upside of over 40%). The stock also has strong upward momentum, with a bullish MACD cross potentially triggering more gains while the RSI remains below the overbought threshold of 70. Keep an eye on the support level laid out on the daily chart above for ideal entry points for a new position.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 99.53

Quantum computing could be the successor to AI in the tech investment world. While AI capex certainly isn't slowing down anytime soon, companies are starting to look ahead for ways to enhance their processing power. IBM has been one of the biggest drivers of the quantum computing trend, thanks to its meticulous roadmap to the Starling supercomputer. However, while that potential remains years away, D-Wave Quantum QBTS is generating revenue and bookings in the present day.

The company's Q1 2025 earnings release on May 8 triggered a wave of upward momentum. D-Wave Quantum beat EPS estimates (loss of $ 0.02 per share vs. 0.05 expected) and generated $15 million in revenue, smashing the expectation by more than 40%. Notable clients now include Ford Motors and Davidson Technologies, and the company's growth has been exemplified by the stock's 87% year-to-date (YTD) return. Investors seeking a favorable entry point may have found it, as the stock has retraced toward support at the 50-day moving average, with the RSI trending back below the Overbought level.

Dave Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 98.92

Dave Inc. DAVE is another fintech firm with strong Q1 earnings, boosting its stock to new highs in 2025. Dave is a digital banking and finance service that offers budgeting tools, a checking account, and networking tools to help users find side hustles. The stock spent most of 2022 and 2023 trading under $10 per share, but has risen above $200 today, buoyed by a gain of more than 400% in the last 12 months.

DAVE shares are also experiencing a cooldown following an earnings surge, but the uptrend remains strong, and new entry points are being revealed. The stock price crossed over the 50-day MA briefly before the earnings release. The EPS and revenue figures handily beat the analysts' projections. The RSI soared above 70 and stayed there for more than a month while the rally thinned out. But last week, the RSI finally dipped back under the Overbought level, providing traders with their first new entry point in several weeks. This pullback is likely to be brief, considering the company's growing revenue figures and optimistic guidance projections (seven consecutive quarters of guidance increases!).

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Benzinga Edge Momentum Score: 98.64

Rocket Lab USA RKLB is a $12 billion manufacturer of the Proton, Electron, and Neutron space vehicles, which have a variety of uses, ranging from payload launches to reusable rockets. The company saw its stock reach a new all-time high in January, but it shed most of those gains in the following months as tariff uncertainty gripped markets. But after a 50% haircut, the stock is once again approaching all-time highs, and there's still time to ride the momentum based on the technical signals.

After dipping from $30 to $15 in just two short months, the stock has been slowly rallying back. The share price finally breached the 50-day MA toward the end of April and has been using that level as support ever since. The company reported a slight EPS miss in its Q1 2025 report released May 8, but revenue grew 32% YOY. The company announced a new contract with the Department of Defense for the Neutron system with a $5 million assurance task order. Following the report, analysts at Roth Capital, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Stifel boosted price targets to $35, $35, and $34, respectively, meaning they expect the stock to hit new all-time highs within the next 12 months. The share price appears to have bounced off the 50-day MA once again, and with the RSI under 70, this could be a good spot for a new entry.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock