June 19, 2025 12:18 AM 2 min read

Are Markets Open On Juneteenth This Year? Here's What's Open And What's Closed On June 19

Follow

The U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

What Happened: According to the guidance from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will both suspend trading for the day, along with the U.S. bond market, which will also remain closed. Trading will resume as normal on Friday, June 20.

Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday in the calendar, having been designated only in 2021 by former President Joe Biden, 156 years after Major General Gordon Granger ordered the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas on June 19, 1865.

See Also: Ayatollah Assassination Discussion Rejected By Putin: ‘I Do Not Even Want To Discuss This Possibility’

The decision to make this a national holiday was undertaken following months of widespread protests against racial injustice and inequality in 2020.

While financial markets will be off on Thursday, not all sectors will stop functioning. Most federal government offices, bank branches, schools, and even the U.S. Postal Service will be shutting down, with many state and local government offices also observing the holiday.

Advertisement

Private companies, however, aren’t required by law to close for federal holidays, and retailers such as Walmart Inc. WMT, Target Corp. TGT, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA will continue to remain open during their normal working hours.

Major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Bank of America Corp. BAC, among others, will be closed, while online banking and ATMs will continue to function.

Why It Matters: For years, Juneteenth celebrations were restricted only to Texas, but following the unrest that stemmed from the death of George Floyd in 2020, there were growing calls for making it a nationwide holiday.

Besides Juneteenth, the markets remain closed for eight other federal holidays, with the following occasions in the coming months,

  • Friday, July 4th—Independence Day
  • Friday, September 5th—Labor Day
  • Monday, November 24th—Thanksgiving
  • Friday, December 26th—Christmas Day
Loading...
Loading...

Photo Courtesy: iHumnoi on Shutterstock.com

Read More:

BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$45.011.76%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
60.73
Growth
77.06
Quality
64.12
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$274.001.66%
TGT Logo
TGTTarget Corp
$95.150.14%
WBA Logo
WBAWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc
$11.37-0.18%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$95.170.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved