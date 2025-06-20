Amid Iran-Israel Conflict, United, American Airlines Suspend Flights To The Middle East

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL and American Airlines Group Inc. AAL have suspended flights to the Middle East as the conflict between Iran and Israel continues after Israel launched missiles at Iran on June 13, 2025.

What Happened: United Airlines has announced it will suspend flights from New Jersey's Newark airport to Dubai indefinitely due to the conflict, while American Airlines will suspend flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Doha, Qatar, CBS reported on Thursday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said that the suspension of flights will last until at least June 22, the report suggests.

Why It Matters: The move comes in as the conflict between the two countries has escalated. U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Iran to strike a deal with the U.S. or it will face military action. Trump had left the G7 Summit in Canada earlier than scheduled due to the conflict.

Elsewhere, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a regime change in Iran isn't his goal, but it could happen as a result of the conflict between the two nations.

Amidst this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected discussions relating to the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Putin reiterated that Iranians are rallying in support of their leader.

