Walmart Snaps 10-Day Losing Streak: It's Longest Since 2004, As Profit-Takers Step Aside

Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT fell for 10 straight trading sessions, from June 3 to June 17, before finally snapping its streak, and posting a 0.89% gain on Wednesday, June 18.

What Happened: The two-week-long pullback knocked 5.73% off the company’s market capitalization, while marking the stock’s longest losing streak since 2004.

Despite this, the stock is up 5.66% year-to-date, and 83% over the past two years, significantly outperforming the S&P 500, tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, as well as the SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT, which are up 1.91% and down 3.86% year-to-date, respectively.

Leading analysts continue to maintain a bullish outlook on the stock, with a consensus price target of $105.74, representing an upside of 11.1% from current levels.

Why It Matters: Recently, the company has also been in the news owing to Walmart heiress Christy Walton taking out a full-page ad in the New York Times in support of the “No Kings” movement last week, against President Donald Trump.

Several allies of Trump have since called for boycotting Walmart in response to this ad, with White House Special Advisor, Kari Lake indirectly asking her followers on X, “Do you shop at Walmart?”

The company is now going all out on automation and AI to cut costs and boost growth, with several labor-saving technologies being piloted across certain outlets and warehouses.

Staffing analyst Amanda Goodall has shared this on X, noting that despite rising profits across ecommerce, advertising revenues, and more, pink slips fly, as the company pursues efficiencies driven by AI and automation.

Price Action: Walmart shares were up 0.89% on Wednesday, trading at $95.09 per share, and are up 0.01% after hours.

