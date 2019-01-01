Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Driven Brands Hldgs
Driven Brands Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ: DRVN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting DRVN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.50% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ: DRVN) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Driven Brands Hldgs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Driven Brands Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Driven Brands Hldgs was filed on February 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Driven Brands Hldgs (DRVN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $39.00 to $41.00. The current price Driven Brands Hldgs (DRVN) is trading at is $29.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
