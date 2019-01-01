Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diamondrock Hospitality
Diamondrock Hospitality Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting DRH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.38% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Diamondrock Hospitality maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diamondrock Hospitality, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diamondrock Hospitality was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) is trading at is $10.40, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
