Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$196.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$196.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Diamondrock Hospitality using advanced sorting and filters.
Diamondrock Hospitality Questions & Answers
When is Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) reporting earnings?
Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.19.
What were Diamondrock Hospitality’s (NYSE:DRH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $243.3M, which beat the estimate of $241.3M.
