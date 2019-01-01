DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DigitalOcean Holdings
DigitalOcean Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $49.00 expecting DOCN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.30% downside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and DigitalOcean Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DigitalOcean Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DigitalOcean Holdings was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $49.00. The current price DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) is trading at is $50.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
