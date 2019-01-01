ñol

DigitalOcean Holdings
(NYSE:DOCN)
50.67
4.75[10.34%]
At close: May 27
51.00
0.3300[0.65%]
After Hours: 6:31PM EDT
Day High/Low46.18 - 51.48
52 Week High/Low30.05 - 133.4
Open / Close46.35 / 50.58
Float / Outstanding74.4M / 102.1M
Vol / Avg.3.8M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap5.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price47.47
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float74.4M

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

DigitalOcean Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.070

Quarterly Revenue

$127.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$127.3M

Earnings Recap

DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DigitalOcean Holdings missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $33.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DigitalOcean Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.01
EPS Actual 0.10 0.12 -0.02 0
Revenue Estimate 119.05M 108.51M 98.29M 90.28M
Revenue Actual 119.66M 111.43M 103.81M 93.66M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

DigitalOcean Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.7 and $0.71 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DigitalOcean Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) reporting earnings?
A

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were DigitalOcean Holdings’s (NYSE:DOCN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $93.7M, which beat the estimate of $90.3M.

