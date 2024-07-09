Helen of Troy, SMART Global And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Helen of Troy Limited HELE to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $445.86 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.3% to $89.30 in the after-hours trading session.

NEXGEL, Inc . NXGL issued preliminary revenue guidance above estimates. The company said it sees third-quarter revenue of $2.2 million versus estimates of $2.091 million. It expects fourth-quarter revenue of $2.6 million versus expectations of $2.467 million. NexGel shares jumped 17.2% to $2.39 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to post quarterly earnings at 30 cents per share on revenue of $300 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. SMART Global shares gained 0.4% to $24.06 in after-hours trading.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc . DOCN appointed Wade Wegner as Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer. DigitalOcean shares gained 1% to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session.

. appointed Wade Wegner as Chief Ecosystem and Growth Officer. DigitalOcean shares gained 1% to $35.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $63.10 million. Kura Sushi shares gained 0.1% to $62.00 in after-hours trading.

