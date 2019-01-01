QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc is a leader in offshore drilling, providing contract drilling services to the energy industry around the globe with a total fleet of 12 offshore drilling rigs, consisting of eight semisubmersibles and four dynamically positioned drillships.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Diamond Offshore Drilling's (DO) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Q
What is the target price for Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) stock?
A

The latest price target for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) was reported by RBC Capital on April 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.25 expecting DO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -96.53% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)?
A

The stock price for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) is $7.21 last updated Wed Mar 30 2022 19:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 11, 2015.

Q
When is Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) reporting earnings?
A

Diamond Offshore Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Q
What sector and industry does Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) operate in?
A

Diamond Offshore Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.