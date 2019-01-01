QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
0.03/0.88%
52 Wk
3.79 - 7.25
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
50.88
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Dr. Martens PLC is engaged in the business of footwear. Its product segments include Originals, Fusion, Kids and Casual, and a complementary range of Accessories. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from EMEA and also has a presence in the Americas and APAC.

Dr. Martens Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dr. Martens (DOCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dr. Martens (OTCPK: DOCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dr. Martens's (DOCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dr. Martens.

Q

What is the target price for Dr. Martens (DOCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dr. Martens

Q

Current Stock Price for Dr. Martens (DOCMF)?

A

The stock price for Dr. Martens (OTCPK: DOCMF) is $3.79 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dr. Martens (DOCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dr. Martens.

Q

When is Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Dr. Martens does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dr. Martens (DOCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dr. Martens.

Q

What sector and industry does Dr. Martens (DOCMF) operate in?

A

Dr. Martens is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.