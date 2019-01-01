QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
78.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beyond Medical Technologies Inc is an industrial technology company based in Vancouver, British Columbia with a focus on the medical industry. The company is developing its Organivore and Pharmavore waste digesters using its proprietary technology. Through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, it is also manufacturing medical grade facemasks.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beyond Medical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beyond Medical (DOCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beyond Medical (OTCPK: DOCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beyond Medical's (DOCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beyond Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Beyond Medical (DOCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beyond Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Beyond Medical (DOCKF)?

A

The stock price for Beyond Medical (OTCPK: DOCKF) is $0.037 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 19:34:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beyond Medical (DOCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beyond Medical.

Q

When is Beyond Medical (OTCPK:DOCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Beyond Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beyond Medical (DOCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beyond Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Beyond Medical (DOCKF) operate in?

A

Beyond Medical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.