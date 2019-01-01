|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.300
|0.510
|0.2100
|REV
|109.000M
|110.746M
|1.746M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Delta Apparel.
The latest price target for Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) was reported by Roth Capital on August 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DLA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) is $30.215 last updated Today at 6:11:52 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 27, 2007.
Delta Apparel’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Delta Apparel.
Delta Apparel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.