Delta Apparel (AMEX:DLA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) was reported by Roth Capital on August 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DLA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) was provided by Roth Capital, and Delta Apparel upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Delta Apparel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Delta Apparel was filed on August 1, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 1, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Delta Apparel (DLA) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Delta Apparel (DLA) is trading at is $28.98, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
