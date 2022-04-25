Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is Still Terrific

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Tredegar Corporation TG was terrific at the time it became public, and it is terrific now also.

When asked about Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC, Cramer said, “Joe Papa’s going to split into three companies, and I happen to like all three companies…I’m sticking with Joe.”

The "Mad Money" host said Diodes Incorporated DIOD is a very inexpensive semiconductor company. "I think you have to wait until one of the semis, the big guys, really does poorly, and then you can buy this," he noted.

Cramer said, in case you own Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD, "I think you’re going to have to take pain."

Price Action: Shares of Tredegar fell 0.8% to close at $11.92 on Friday, while Bausch Health slipped 2.5% to settle at $21.67. Diodes and Warner Bros. Discovery shares dropped 2.2% and 4.1%, respectively, on Friday.